If Nigeria had lost P&ID case, it would have cost us $15bn

has stated that if the country had lost its arbitration dispute with Process & Industrial Development (P&ID), it would have cost the country close to $15 billion.

The Nation reports a Business and Property Court in London last week halted the enforcement of the $11bn arbitration award in favour of P&ID against Nigeria in a case marked CL-2019-000752. Reacting, Buhari said: “Rarely in modern times can so few have tried to take so much from so many. If Nigeria had lost its arbitration dispute with Process & Industrial Development in a London court on 23 October, it would have cost our people close to USD15 billion.

“But ordinary Nigerians never took the decisions that ended up before Justice Knowles. Had Nigeria lost, it would have required schools not to be built, nurses not to be trained and roads not to repaired, on an epic scale, to pay a handful of contractors, lawyers and their allies – for a project that never broke ground. headtopics.com

“The ‘P&ID Affair’ was already firmly set by the time I came into office in 2015. A company registered in the British Virgin Islands that no one had heard of, with hardly any staff or assets, had won a contract to build a gas processing plant in Cross Rivers. The company was owned by Irish intermediaries who knew Nigeria well and had done business in everything from healthcare to fixing tanks.“The previous government could not supply the gas. The plant was never built.

“My own view is that this whole, sorry affair shows how important it is to follow the legal process in resolving a dispute. It shows that given time and opportunity for each side to present their case, the temple of justice can satisfactorily resolve all disputes without resort to extra-judicial measures. It was definitely worth the struggle: this was an attempted heist of historic proportions, an attempt to steal from the treasury a third of Nigeria’s foreign reserves. headtopics.com

Nigeria better prepared to contain COVID-19, othersThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria better prepared to contain COVID-19, others - FG Read more ⮕

SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of Nigeria Read more ⮕

The passable view of roads in Southwest NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper The passable view of roads in Southwest Nigeria Read more ⮕

Injured Osimhen back in NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Injured Osimhen back in Nigeria Read more ⮕

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke Read more ⮕

Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper Alienation and elite dissonance in post-military Nigeria Read more ⮕