The passable view of roads in Southwest Nigeria

From time immemorial, the masses have relied on constituted governments to implement road projects for the socio-political economy of the society. Whichever government got the construction right would be praised while those who focused on the maintenance would also be eulogised by the masses. However, those who neither got the construction nor the maintenance right would be recorded in the psyche of the people.

For God’s sake, how can we be talking about movement of goods and services when our roads have become appallingly impassable? How can we relish the domestic economy or may attract foreign investments to the country when our roads have practically become death traps, and the standard of living is affected immediately? Exchange is inhibited locally and physically if and when movement is impossible on a daily basis.

Ilesa – Ijebu-Jesa – Ado-Ekiti Road! Lagos – Abeokuta Road! Lagos – Badagry Road! Lagos – Epe Road! Gbongan – Osogbo – Ilorin Road! The Southwest is the worst hit! From Ibadan – Ogbomoso – Ilorin Road which has been under construction since my days at the University of Ilorin, to Ibadan – Ile-Ife – Akure Road which has been under construction for over-15 years, the trouble is that there's no vision; and, where there's no vision, one can't really move because concrete vision signposts...

Back then, only in extreme cases would the military roll out tanks and fire one or two bullets in the air before everybody would talk to his or her feet because nobody wanted to die. As such, nobody wanted to know what his or her rights entailed, and that’s even if they knew that they had any rights in the first place. So, it is simple mathematics that where we have now found ourselves has a history. We are where we are because our leaders are asleep.

To sum up, it needs to be noted that, except one wants to be mischievous, the opposition now has a credible landing site. The Supreme Court said it; and that settled it. As things stand, nobody will say that the Atiku Abubakars and the Peter Obis of Nigeria ran away from the battle. No, not at all! Instead, they waited for the highest court in the land; and that's all! They have fought a good fight and it has ended. Impliedly, Tinubu has no excuses again. Let him now get to work.

