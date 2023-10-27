SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of Nigeria

The leaders of thought under the umbrella South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) also charged the president to restructure the country to reflect true Federalism.

These were some of the decisions reached at its meeting on Thursday, October 27, according to the communique issued at the end of the meeting. The group, according to the communique called for redoubled efforts to cushion the effect of naira depreciation on the masses.It stated: “SMBLF urges that efforts be redoubled to assuage the daily depreciating living standard of Nigerians; calls on the Federal Government to urgently salvage the Naira, which continues to depreciate daily.”

The group added: "That the Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, and priority, work towards the Restructuring of the country and enthrone True Federalism as was originally entrenched in the 1960 and 1963 constitutions;

The group also offered to set up a Strategic Committee on Restructuring and expressed readiness to interface with the federal government, the National Assembly, and all other stakeholders, on the enunciated issues.

“Particularly requests that the South-East be appropriately represented on the Federal Executive Council, similar to other Geo-Political Zones. The group also commended the political class, especially the leading Presidential candidates in the 2023 Presidential Election for their recourse to constitutional means in redressing their grievances. headtopics.com

