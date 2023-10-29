Lagos introduces new transport programme as commissioner seeks support

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, has urged Lagosians to embrace the state government’s Bus Industry Transition Programme (BITP).

Speaking during a familiarisation meeting with the Lagos State House of Assembly’s committee on transportation, headed by Hon. Adewale Temitope Adedeji, the commissioner said that the initiative will curb the unscrupulous activities associated with the yellow commercial buses.

"There's a lot of collaboration with the involvement of all the stakeholders. A lot of work is ongoing. Presently, there is data gathering to ensure that we know the routes that are being taken and the number of commuters.

“All of these things that we are saying are a three-year plan and we are currently running through the model in phases. It is something Lagosians will enjoy and we will be proud of at the end of the day.

He said: "The legislature, of course, has lots of roles to play in what we do because the lawmakers are the ones that coordinate and assist in the areas of forming policies and rules and in situations when we need to get our budget, planning, and funding right.

“Therefore, the functions of the House cannot be overemphasised. We need their support to get the ministry to where we intend to get it to.”

