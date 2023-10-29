Repairs on Lagos-Abeokuta road begin soon -Abiodun

Besides, the governor also disclosed that the Compressed Natural Gas powered Mass Transit Buses would be launched next week Monday.

Abiodun, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, said the conversion of the mass buses to CNG, was part of the palliative measures taken to lessen the effects of fuel subsidy removal saying the state remains the first in the country to record such achievement.

He said, “We have also invested heavily in security, thus making Ogun State one of the safest and most suitable states for investment to thrive in Nigeria. This has tremendously helped us to curtail pockets of violence across the state, especially the recent cult clashes at Sagamu. headtopics.com

Abiodun who described the Odun Omo Owu celebration as a veritable platform to showcase the rich culture of the Owu people, noted that in Yoruba history, they have demonstrated bravery, strength of character and cognitive capacity, adding that the kingdom has produced notable Nigerians who have made meaningful impact locally and internationally.

“It is a thing of joy today that despite the temporary setback of those days, the people of Owu have proudly created a common cultural identity and distinct heritage within Nigeria’s political space, especially in the South West. headtopics.com

