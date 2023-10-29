Call Sheikh Gumi to order, Fani-Kayode tells FG

, has called on the Federal Government to rein in controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over his “inciting, provocative and deeply insulting” outbursts.

Sheikh Gumi recently sparked widespread outrage after a sermon he delivered at a mosque in Kaduna where he reportedly declared that Southerners and Christians cannot be trusted with the nation’s security.

He was also said to have boasted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not be allowed to remain in power for the next four or eight years if he failed to meet certain demands.Gumi also accused the President of planning to turn Abuja into Tel Aviv (Israeli capital) where Muslims would be targeted and killed, because the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, received the Israeli Ambassador in his office. headtopics.com

In a two and a half page article (see Page 8), the former Minister of Culture and Tourism accused Gumi of trying to ignite religious and ethnic war in Nigeria.

