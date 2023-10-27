Group To Gumi: FCT Ministerial Slot Not Solely For Northerners

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt by its convener, Chief Tony Okocha, criticised popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, for saying it was wrong for a Christian to be appointed FCT minister.

Okocha said that the current FCT minister, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has done a lot to restore the landscape of Abuja, including the ongoing renovation of 135 roads in the capital territory. He said: “Immediately after his swearing as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to superintend the FCT, His Excellency, Wike dashed straight to his office and engaged the staff, where he reeled out what his focus and mission will be.“He has since commenced walking his talk as viz: Non- functioning street lights in Abuja roads, have been revived. This has engendered smooth/responsible traffic movements and curtailed hitherto incessant accidents on Abuja roads.

“Brewing high spate of insecurity in Abuja, is now expertly addressed with the mobilization of security agencies. Residents attest to the fact that insecurity is now at its barest minimum and lowest ebb comparatively. Huge revenues now stream into the accounts of Government from tax defaulters and new investors.“Over 135 roads are receiving attention simultaneously as the new Sheriff mobilized contractors and commissioned them for immediate construction of the roads within time and specificity. headtopics.com

"Traditional institutions/rulers of Abuja, now feel the impact of government, as they partake in consultations, decisions making and largesse of government. The FCT administration has posed a behemoth for illegal park operators, those who indiscriminately dump refuse on unauthorized locations etc."

