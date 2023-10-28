Gumi vs Wike: Abuja belongs to all Nigerians — Niger APC chieftain Vatsa

Vatsa, who spoke in Minna, was reacting to the recent attack against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike by Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi over which region should produce the FCT minister. Gumi’s engagement with bandits in the forest has made him lose touch with reality in the north, Vatsa said. According to him: 'Any region that is laying claim to the ownership of Abuja is indirectly laying claim to the ownership of Nigeria.

' He further stated: 'If Nigeria were to be a country with proper means of identification of who is truly a Nigerian, some people wouldn’t have been allowed to contribute to national discourse. So whatever Gumi, who is a political cleric, says or is saying today, I don't blame him, because in Nigeria, we don't have means of proper identification to know those who are Nigerians and who are immigrants.” The APC chieftain insisted that it is easier to claim citizenship in Nigeria.

