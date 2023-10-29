Ahmad Gumi: Cleric of blood, face of hate

Am a Christian. I was born one and I will die one. I take my faith very seriously and I count it as being more important to me than anything else in life.

I believe that both Christians and Muslims should and must be given their due respect in this country and that the adherents and leaders of both of these two great faiths must let love guide their every word and action and strive to live together in unity, peace and harmony.

We saw the face of hate & the spirit of ISIS manifest itself in the most barbaric & profound manner when Hamas unleashed its unadulterated savagery on the people of Israel on October 7th.Sadly that face is raising its bloodlusting & bloodthirsty head in Nigeria today.

I suggest that readers trace the link on google and go through it carefully so that they can fully appreciate the gravity & depravity of his dangerous allegations and perverse assertions. His late father, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, was an equally controversial cleric with a massive following and a committed hard-line Islamist.

Unislamic, anti-Christiaan, intolerant, aggressive, delusional, stubborn, intemperate, intransigent, uncompromising, ignorant, blind, deaf, dumb, intellectually deficient and wholeheartedly relentless in their arrogant assertions and archaic proselytising, these extremists are not only a danger to all but they also present an existential threat to our nation.

Again the Chief E. K. Clark-led PANDEF who spoke for the people of the South South & Niger Delta & the Middle Belt Forum who spoke for the people of the Middle Belt also put him in his place.

