Gumi’s extremism shames decency, By Azu Ishiekwene

For the first time in its 47-year history as federal capital, neither the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of which he is an undisguised sympathiser, nor the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had the majority. Appointments must reflect competence and the changing demographics. In spite of Gumi, it’s a small step forward for unity and diversity that an APC president appointed a PDP minister in a federal capital where a woman and a non-indigene, represents Abuja in the Senate.

Gumi was right about one thing, though. That he didn’t particularly see eye-to-eye with former President Muhammadu Buhari. But it’s surprising that for eight years he didn’t see anything wrong with Abuja under former FCT minister Mohammed Bello. A man full of religious fervour, Bello was well on his way to pre-eminence in mullah-hood when Buhari diverted him with a ministerial appointment, which became his undoing.

Bello’s failure had nothing to do with religion or the fact that all seven ministers of the city in the last 24 years have all been Muslims. After all, Nasir el-Rufai, one of the two exceptional ministers in nearly 50 years, is a Muslim. Gumi’s followers won’t hear him say that. But the next time they listen to his hate sermon, they should ask him what matters more to him: result or religion? His extremism shames decency. He should find a job. headtopics.com

