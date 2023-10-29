NSITF moves to make FG’s eight-point agenda operational

(NSITF) has rolled out more measures aimed at making the Federal Government’s Eight-Point-Agenda on jobs and social security operational.

Speaking at the New Performance Management System Implementation Workshop for NSITF heads of department, regional and branch managers as well as select staff of the agency in Abuja on Thursday, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Maureen Allagoa, said the agency must “double down in the face of cascading challenges in the world of work to effectively meet up with the Federal Government target on social security.

“As a key agency of the Ministry of Labour, the NSITF occupies a central position in ensuring that these national objectives are met. “Part of the target of the Employee Compensation, lest we forget, is to grow a resilient national workforce without which optimum productivity, growth and social inclusion will be made more difficult.” According to Allagoa, to effectively achieve this, the operations of the NSITF must be re-jigged to key in effective performance evaluation. headtopics.com

“I’m happy that the reinvigoration of the Civil/Public Service by remodelling the performance assessment system to a new model that measures and tracks actual performances, being championed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, has taken root in the NSITF.

“The process will allow an organisation like ours to align our mission, goals and objectives with available human resources and set priorities. It will enable us to track productivity in real time on an individual, team or organisational level. headtopics.com

“I wish to acknowledge the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, for initiating the adoption and implementation of the PMS and facilitating the convening of this workshop. The “unbundling of the NSITF for efficiency” which he promised recently while on familiarisation tour of the fund has taken off in earnest.

