LCCI hosts entertainment village at 2023 Lagos Int’l Trade Fair

Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has announced preparations to host entertainment village at the 2023 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

Kupoluyi further explained that the Lagos International Trade Fair has always been a symbol of commerce and economic progress adding, “it is a place where entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors come together to forge new partnerships, explore opportunities, and drive growth.

Also speaking at the briefing, chairperson Lagos Chamber of Industry, entertainment group, Dr. Ngozi Omambala, said her group in partnership with NMO Entertainment planned to bring life and excitement to this year’s fair which is scheduled to take place at Tafawabelwa Square, Lagos between November 3-12, 2023, by setting aside a special space where the exhibitors, visitors and participants can have fun while shopping and networking. headtopics.com

“These stations will showcase local delicacies from around the world. Product launch and activations brands will showcase their products, launch new and reinforce their existing brand through activation. For fashion show, there will be live performances and runway from local and international fashion homes performers’’.

To her, the entertainment village would encourage the young demography to embrace the beauty of their fatherland and prefer to home, to stem the tides of ‘Japa syndrome’.

