Tinubu appoints Olaopa as chairman of Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Prof. Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. According to the statement, President Tinubu also appointed 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service, with effect from November 30, 2023.

The 11 others include members representing Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, Dr. Daudu Jalo, Gekpe Grace Isu (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu), Rufus Godwins (Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein ( Niger and the FCT) and Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa and Kano).

Others are Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna and Katsina), Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara), Odekunle Aduke (Kogi and Kwara), Jide Jimoh (Lagos and Ogun) and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun and Oyo). “Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023,” Ngelale noted.

President Tinubu said he expects the new FCSC leadership to "competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitisation of the Federal Bureaucracy" to enable, and not stifle, growth. He also expressed hope that the leaders would attract private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

