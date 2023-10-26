Global Handwashing Day 2023: Firm partners FG on promoting proper hygiene education

With the theme ‘Clean Hands Are Within Reach,’ the event, which was held in Abuja, last week, reaffirmed the hygiene advocate’s unwavering commitment to promoting regular and proper hand-washing education in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government has over the years demonstrated its commitment to the development of the Nigeria Roadmap to Hand Hygiene for All, launched last year to chart the path to a sustainable hand hygiene culture among the populace.

“While hand washing can reduce the risk of diseases significantly, many around the world, including in Nigeria, still lack access to basic hygiene services. This lack is particularly pronounced in rural areas and among disadvantaged populations. Reckitt through its Dettol brand is committed to its fight to ensure that access to quality hygiene and health solutions is a right and not a privilege for only some. headtopics.com

She further enjoined the Government to prioritise hygiene and allocate resources to address the statistics. “Governments, non-governmental organisations, private sector and individuals all have a role to play in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages,” she said.

Uzo-Ogbugh said Dettol’s unwavering dedication, in conjunction with its esteemed partners, is making an indelible mark on the health sector. “With a goal of impacting at least six million individuals with proper hygiene habits by 2025, the brand has also partnered with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa to bring a much-needed hygiene behavioural change to communities around Nigeria,” she said. headtopics.com

