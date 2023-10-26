For efficiency in passports issuance, visa-on-arrival policy

Yet, prompt issuance of passports to Nigerians who desire it should be the minimum expected of a country where things work. After all, the passport is an essential tool for the preservation of free movement or the fundamental right to personal liberty as enshrined in the Constitution.

While the speed of clearance is commendable, the underlying factors that weaken the system over the years must be fully addressed so that the current efforts are not just ad hoc but self-sustaining. Notably, the former minister, Rauf Aregbesola, also attempted to clean the deficiencies that pervaded the system, when he introduced special and dedicated centres where citizens could obtain passports within days. That did not stop the delays.

These crooked officials have not left the system and the place to begin a review of the current visa policy is to identify them and weed them out, if the new minister is to succeed. The artificial scarcity that they engineer from time to time should be eliminated by a process that holds each centre head responsible and accountable for delays. There should be a process of regular feedback from applicants to the office of the minister to enable him to have periodic updates from the centres. headtopics.com

There is an urgent need to improve on electronic processing and payment for passports so that touts who work in cahoots with officials would have no chance of survival. Currently, applicants are billed an extra N5,000 which immigration officials call a compliance fee. The minister has said it is a fraudulent demand and has urged applicants to report erring officers. There should be genuine steps to stamp out corruption and other shameful practice from the system.

Whatever improvements that are enjoyed by citizens at home must be extended to Nigerians all over the world. It is most unfair and primitive to subject Diaspora Nigerians to excruciating stress just to update and pick their passports at our embassies and foreign missions. A Nigerian in Washington DC lamented that he was yet to get his passport after one year of applying for the same. headtopics.com

