Tijani, Ehimuan headline D.I.C.E technology conference

Beyond Limits, in partnership with key stakeholders in the tech, business, and creative ecosystem, has announced the forthcoming Digital Innovation & Creative Excellence (DICE) mixer, themed: "Solve for Africa: Co-Creating a Tech-Enabled Future.

According to the organisers, Africa, often revered as the “cradle of civilization,” holds the key to untapped potential amidst its challenges. From healthcare disparities to economic inequality, the pressing question remains: How can technology be the potent catalyst to bring about positive transformation?

Notably, Dr. Ehimuan, who recently transitioned from her role as the Director for West Africa at Google after a notable 12-year tenure, is now focused on driving digital transformation across Africa and growing the African tech ecosystem. headtopics.com

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has called for active involvement of capital market stakeholder in bridging Nigeria’s $3 trillion infrastructure deficit.The free fall of the Naira continued yesterday as it fell to N1, 290 to $1 in Abuja and other markets.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured manufacturers of his administration’s resolve to improve the state’s business environment, providing the needed support that would make them thrive.Internet and Digital Products Consumers of Legend now have the opportunity to receive cash rewards for every purchase they make using the Legend Pay App. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Tijani, Opeke to speak at Beyond Limits AfricaMinister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Founder of MainStreet Technologies; and Kola Aina, General Partner at Ventures Platform and Chairman of Board, Lagos Angel Network, will be speaking as Beyond Limit Africa, lunches Digital Innovation & Creative Excellence, DICE. Read more ⮕

Nigeria now top destination for tech startups – Communications Minister, TijaniThe Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says Nigeria is now a top destination for tech startups. He disclosed this on Tuesday in his opening statement at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Digital Nigeria International Conference in Abuja. Read more ⮕

Look Beyond Govt For Funding, Tinubu Tells VarsitiesPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the removal of fuel subsidy will bring a long- term benefit to the country. Read more ⮕

Alleged Organ Theft: FCT Police Arrest 3 For Culpable HomicideThe Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested four suspects for lynching and killing Alhaji Tijani Yakubu of Kabusa village over accusation of stealing a male Read more ⮕

Nigeria tops Africa’s $5m tech investments with 20%The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, says Nigeria now leads other African nations as the destination for tech startups. Read more ⮕

How To Bet Correct With AI Hot Multis Only Available On BetCorrectIn the world of sports betting, luck has always been a significant factor. But what if there was a way to go beyond luck and make more informed bets? That's Read more ⮕