Lagos State Principal’s Cup returns, over 500 schools to compete

While unveiling the programme for the competition in Ikeja on Tuesday, chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Fouad Oki, said the state decided to rekindle the Principal’s Cup championship to unearth young football talents at the grassroots, as well as encourage children to participate in sports while in school.

“The development of football in Nigeria cannot be written without the Principal Cup.This year’s edition will come with new innovations, as girls will also be part of the tournament. He said the organisers have introduced into the event the white card project initiated by FIFA,which means that apart from playing football, children interested in taking to coaching, refereeing and sports administration in future, would be trained in these disciplines.

Super Falcons, yesterday in Addis Ababa, struggled to a 1-1 draw with a spirited Ethiopian senior women national team in the first leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.Ten years after their shock defeat by the Super Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, the people of Cote d’Ivoire are yet to get over it. headtopics.com

Heartland Queens of Owerri and Delta Queens recorded their first wins, yesterday, at the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) holding in Benin.

