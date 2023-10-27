House Of Reps To Intervene In FG, ASUU Discord Over Withheld Salaries

According to the lawmaker, ASUU, a recognised body of academic professionals in Nigeria, was committed to the advancement of education and research within the university.He recalled that in 2022, ASUU members went on an eight-month strike due to the federal government’s failure to honour past agreements with the union.

Nnamchi noted that strike actions, aimed at addressing systemic issues, had unintentionally led to financial consequences for dedicated lecturers who participated in the strike. “Worried that the unpaid salaries can negatively affect lecturers’ morale, job satisfaction, and teaching effectiveness, thereby affecting the quality of education provided to students.

“The educational success and prospects of students are intricately linked to the financial security and dedication of teachers.“Resolving this issue is crucial for the stability and excellence of universities, the welfare of educators, and the nation’s economy,” he said. headtopics.com

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas in his ruling, mandated Committees on University Education, Finance, Appropriations, Labour and Productivity, and Legislative Compliance to interface with ASUU and the Federal Government.

He charged the committee to resolve the eight months outstanding salary of lecturers following the ‘no work no pay’ policy and report back within two weeks for further legislative actions.

Read more:

channelstv »

Reps to intervene in FG, ASUU disagreement over withheld salariesThe federal government had withheld the salaries of federal university lecturers following the eight-month ASUU strike in 2022. Read more ⮕

House of Reps moves to resolve FG, ASUU disagreement on outstanding salariesThe House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the lingering disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over unpaid eight months' salary. The resolution was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Paul Nnamchi (LP-Enugu State) and co-sponsored by Rep. Read more ⮕

House of Reps defends 134 standing committees amid public concernsThe House of Representatives has responded to public criticism regarding its ever-expanding number of standing committees, which has reached 134, even in the face of economic challenges affecting the country. Appointed by Speaker Rep. Read more ⮕

Bill to establish technology institute in Zamfara passes second reading in House RepsA bill to establish a Federal Institute of Technology and Enterpreneuship, Bungudu in Zamfara State, passed a second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Reps reject motion on free JAMB, WAEC, NECO examThe Nation Newspaper Reps reject motion on free JAMB, WAEC, NECO exam Read more ⮕

‘Reps didn’t indict REA, TETFund bosses’The Nation Newspaper ‘Reps didn’t indict REA, TETFund bosses’ Read more ⮕