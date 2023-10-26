Bill to establish technology institute in Zamfara passes second reading in House Reps

The bill, which was sponsored by Hon Abdulmalik Zubairu Bungudu, representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, is seeking an amendment to the Federal Polytechnic Act, 2004 to enable the Institute to offer courses that relate to technology and entrepreneurship.

While narrowing down the challenge faced by job seekers, Bungudu revealed that the situation was bad in Zamfara, as citizens are mostly farmers but cannot access their farmlands due to banditry activities. “It is a settled argument that the government cannot provide jobs for all our youths. We therefore need to train our youths and other citizens, the knowledge and skills to enable them create jobs and wealth. “The main source of income for households in Zamfara State for example, is farming.

