Reps to intervene in FG, ASUU disagreement over withheld salaries

The resolution was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Paul Nnamchi (LP-Enugu State) and co-sponsored by Aminu Jaji (APC-Zamfara State), Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) and Lilian Orogbu (LP-Anambra) at plenary on Thursday.

He said that ensuring a stable and motivated academic workforce was critical to educational institution development. He recalled that in 2022, ASUU members went on an eight-month strike due to the federal government’s failure to honour past agreements with the union.

" Section 17 of the Constitution provides that the state social order is founded on ideals of freedom, equality and justice and in furtherance of the social order, government actions shall be humane. "Worried that the unpaid salaries can negatively affect lecturers' morale, job satisfaction, and teaching effectiveness, thereby affecting the quality of education provided to students."Resolving this issue is crucial for the stability and excellence of universities, the welfare of educators, and the nation's economy," he said.

He charged the committee to resolve the eight months outstanding salary of lecturers following the ‘no work no pay’ policy and report back within two weeks for further legislative actions.the waiver of the no-work-no-pay policy to release the lecturers’ withheld salary, but disagreement over the issue has lingered.

