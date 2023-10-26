‘Reps didn’t indict REA, TETFund bosses’

Deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has denied reports that the House indicted the Chief Executive Officers of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and

Agbese said contrary to perception, the House aims to serve justice for all. According to him, it was one thing to receive petitions against individuals and agencies, it was another to give the accused fair hearing, do due diligence to the hearings and form a balance opinion for fairness and justice. He insisted that the House was guided by rules and regulations, and would be fair to all.

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, in an October 11 letter, summoned the Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, over alleged fraud perpetrated under his watch. The summons followed a petition by a Civil Society Group, Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV), alleging several improprieties by the Ahmad-led management team, including a purported N1.5 billion fraud.Agbese said: “The 10th House of Representatives is guided by rules and regulations. headtopics.com

“For instance, the committee on Tetfund has done its investigation and submitted its report which did not in any way indict Tetfund.“Same thing for the Rural Electrification Agency, petitions were raised and some were directly sent to public account, public petition and even the committee responsible for its oversight

“The Assembly is not desperate to criminalise any individual for doing his or her duty. We are not witch-hunting anyone. We are here for all Nigerians.” Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Alleged fraud: We’re guided by rules – Reps deny indicting REA, TETFund bossesThe deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has refuted the reported indictment of the Chief Executive Officers of Rural Electrification Agency, REA, and Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, in alleged fraud. Read more ⮕

TETFund's Research For Impact Shaping Innovation In NigeriaThe Research for Impact (R4i) Initiative of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in collaboration with Innov8 Hub, has continued to pave the way for Read more ⮕

Reps invite CBN governor over removal of forex restrictions on 43 itemsThe Nation Newspaper Reps invite CBN governor over removal of forex restrictions on 43 items Read more ⮕

Reps wants Otukpo bank robbery investigatedThe Nation Newspaper Reps wants Otukpo bank robbery investigated Read more ⮕

Reps reject motion on free JAMB, WAEC, NECO examThe Nation Newspaper Reps reject motion on free JAMB, WAEC, NECO exam Read more ⮕

Reps Probe All Parties In Controversial P&ID $11bn DealHouse of Representatives has resolved to investigate all legal and other service providers involved in the Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Read more ⮕