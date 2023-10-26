Reps reject motion on free JAMB, WAEC, NECO exam

They also rejected an amendment to the motion asking lawmakers to adopt at least one school each in their constituency, and pay the exam fees of the pupils.

Debating a motion by Dekeri Anamero (APC, Edo), the House called for caution in adopting the motion as it could snare lawmakers. But house Leader, Julius Ihonvbare, who supported the motion, said the lawmakers should lead by example by adopting at least one school in their constiruency and pay either the WAEC or NECO fees of the pupils.

Ihonvbare was supported by Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, who argued that some lawmakers are already doing that. But former House Leader, Alhasaan Ado Doguwa, warned against adopting the motion, saying it could put th lawmakers in trouble.He said while the motion was timely and people-oriented, it was dangerous adopting it as that will give it the Assembly’s weight, thereby pressurising members. headtopics.com

Also, Awaji-Inombek Abiante warned against adopting the motion because the House cannot give what it does not have. He added that it will be discriminatory to ask members to choose one school from their constituency and take care of the examinarion fees.

He thus asked the House to either step down the motion or throw it out completely ‘as the parliament lacks the power to ensure compliance with its prayers’. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

