Governor Wike's Reneged Vows on Succession Politics in Rivers State

Nigerian governors always want to handpick their successor after completing their tenure in office. They do this for many reasons such as maintaining control of the state’s resources and political structure, covering up for whatever atrocities they may have committed while in office and having some political relevance when they are out of office.

With the then Governor Wike in the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, PREMIUM TIMES raised some issues around succession politics in the oil-rich state. The governor, seeking re-election then, said he would not put a successor in office. PT: If you win re-election in 2019, after your tenure, will you support a riverine person to emerge as governor?: Fine! When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. There’s nothing wrong with the riverine people becoming governor of the state. You see, I work as a team, and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, PREMIUM TIMES takes a look at the vows Mr Wike made publicly on the succession politics in the oil-rich state while he was still in power, and how he reneged on them





