Police arrest officers caught assaulting and extorting lady in Ogun State

The Ogun State Police has arrested officers caught in a viral video assaulting and extorting a 24-year-old lady, Soyemi Funmilola, at a checkpoint in Ijagun Junction, near Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode. The Guardian learnt that the victim had, on January 23, 2024, reported a case of assault and extortion to the police, which led to an investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Consequently, the officers involved faced an orderly room trial and were issued an official query, as directed by the Commissioner of Police, with the provost department overseeing disciplinary proceedings. Confirming the development yesterday, spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, said investigation was able to confirm the officers’ misconduct, including tracing of the account number into which proceeds of the extortion were deposited





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Member of kidnapping and child trafficking gang arrested in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested one Tayo Adeleke, a member of a kidnapping and child trafficking gang operating in the state. According to the police, Adeleke and his team specialised in kidnapping children and selling them in neighbouring Benin Republic. The Guardian learnt that Adeleke is currently undergoing interrogation, following the latest attempt he made with two other men, now at large, to steal children at Omu Pempe community, in Obafemi-Owode Local Council of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ogun State: Rising to Economic ProminenceOgun State, under the governance of Prince Dapo Abiodun, is proving its mettle and attaining its potentials at a pace unimagined a couple of years ago. The state is becoming economically viable and attracting investments.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Couple arrested over death of man in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Moses Mba and his wife, Florence, over the death of a 45-year-old man, Mark Kalu. The couple had an altercation with the deceased on October 8, 2023, at Osiele market, Abeokuta, in Odeda Local Council of the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PDP Crisis in Ondo State: National Working Committee Rejects Suspension of State ChairmanThe National Working Committee rejects the suspension of the State chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, stating that it is not consistent with the party's constitution and rules.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Police Kill Three Gunmen Suspected of Murdering Officers in Anambra StateThe police in Anambra State have killed three gunmen suspected of murdering two officers escorting an Anambra-born politician. The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, provided an update on the incident and stated that the police are on a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. Two police personnel were injured during the operation but have since been treated and discharged. Additionally, a 51-year-old man who was abducted by the hoodlums was rescued.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Police Arrest Kidnapper of Hotelier in Rivers StateOperatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one kidnapper, who abducted a popular hotelier in the state and received N25 million ransom.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »