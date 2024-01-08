Couple arrested over death of man in Ogun State

The police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Moses Mba and his wife, Florence, over the death of a 45-year-old man, Mark Kalu. The Guardian gathered that the couple had an altercation with the deceased on October 8, 2023, at Osiele market, Abeokuta, in Odeda Local Council of the state.

Spokesperson for Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the deceased allegedly sustained injuries during the fight until he succumbed to death on Saturday





