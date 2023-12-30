Ogun State: Rising to Economic Prominence

The year 2023 is ending on a blissful note for Ogun State. For the first time in a long time, the Gateway state has taken its pride of place among the comity of states in Nigeria. To put it mildly, Ogun State under the governance of Prince Dapo Abiodun is proving its mettle and attaining its potentials at a pace unimagined a couple of years ago.

The governor is not only carrying out infrastructural developments across the state but also reaching out to organisations and individuals with the capacity and interest to take advantage of these infrastructures by investing in Ogun state. Through his famed ISEYA agenda, Abiodun has not only laid the foundation for the new Ogun state, he has also started building on it and taking Ogun state towards its dream future. And some of the results of his relentless hard work are already here with us. According to a recent report, apart from Nigeria's economic capital, Lagos, Ogun State is the country's most economically viable state as of today





Member of kidnapping and child trafficking gang arrested in Ogun StateThe police in Ogun State have arrested one Tayo Adeleke, a member of a kidnapping and child trafficking gang operating in the state. According to the police, Adeleke and his team specialised in kidnapping children and selling them in neighbouring Benin Republic. The Guardian learnt that Adeleke is currently undergoing interrogation, following the latest attempt he made with two other men, now at large, to steal children at Omu Pempe community, in Obafemi-Owode Local Council of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

