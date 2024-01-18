Federal High Court declares NBC's power to impose fines on broadcast stations null and void

Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, declared null and void the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code authorising National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to impose fines on broadcast stations for breaches of the code.

The judgment was on a suit instituted by Media Rights Agenda (MRA) against the NBC following the Commission’s imposition of fines of N5 million each on a television station and three pay TV platforms in 2022 for allegedly undermining Nigeria’s national security by broadcasting documentaries on banditry in Nigeria. Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia held that the NBC, not being a court of law, acted above its powers by imposing such fines





