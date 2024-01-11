Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor Obaseki of Plotting to Install Successor

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, accuses Governor Godwin Obaseki of plotting to install Asue Ighodalo as his successor and vows to resist him during the upcoming gubernatorial election.





