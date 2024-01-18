Nigeria Approves New Electricity Tariffs with Subsidies

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved new electricity tariffs for the 11 distribution companies in the country, with effect from January 2024. NERC chairman, Sanusi Garba, who made this known at a media interaction yesterday, however assured that customers will continue to pay the current tariffs as the federal government is to subsidise the increased tariffs to the tune of N1.6 trillion this year.

Garba said the federal government will continue to subsidise electricity to ease the financial burden on Nigerians due to economic challenges in the country. NERC also approved a monthly tariff review of the DisCos going forward arising from changes in exogenous indices, which include changes in the inflation rates, Naira/USS exchange rates, and gas-to-power prices. Recall that before now the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) allowed for bi-annual minor tariff reviews while major tariff reviews were planned for every five year





