Rivers State Governor Vows Not to Concede Mandate

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed not to concede his mandate to anyone. The governor, while speaking at the cross-over service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town on 2024 New Year’s Eve in Opobo/Nkoro Local Council, acknowledged that those fighting his administration wanted to dampen spirit of residents and forcefully truncate the pace of development, albeit failure.

Fubara emphasised that nothing will stop his administration from getting to its destination, stating that the foundation is laid solidly in God. His words: “What they want is this red biro, but it is still with me. We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State





