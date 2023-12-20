Rivers State Governor expresses willingness to pay the price for peace

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said he is prepared and will continue to pay the necessary price that will guarantee peace in the state. Fubara’s conciliatory tone is a clear departure from the combative governor who had engaged in a public struggle for control with his political godfather and predecessor, Nyesome Wike, who is the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The governor’s new stance may not be unconnected to what transpired in the Presidential Villa on Monday during which he signed up to a President Bola Tinubu-brokered peace pact whose conditions effectively made him a titular governor of Rivers State. The terms of the resolution restored Wike’s loyalists to his cabinet and made him recognise and work with lawmakers who had not only tried to impeach him as governor but who had also earlier defected from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), among other





