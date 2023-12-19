Rivers Governor and Predecessor Hold Peace Meeting at Presidential Villa

When the Rivers governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, had a peace meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at least two sources who were present at the meeting told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday evening. Mr Tinubu chaired the meeting which was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, a former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and the chairpersons of the PDP and the APC in Rivers.

The sources said the president was “very angry” with Mr Fubara over the demolition of the Rivers House of Assembly Complex in the course of the power tussle between the governor and Mr Wike, describing it as a “desecration of democracy”. Mr Tinubu said at the meeting that he has fought for democracy all his life and that he could not imagine a governor demolishing a “symbol of democracy” like the House of Assembly, “wiping out history, not allowing anything to be taken away from there, just destroying it and everythin





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Governor and Minister Accuse Each Other in Rivers State CrisisThe Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have accused each other in the recent crisis in the state. The FCT Minister accused the Governor of masterminding the burning of the state's House of Assembly, while the Governor accused the Minister of instigating the impeachment of his loyalists. The crisis was resolved after a quick intervention by the President.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Warning of Plot to Undermine Rivers State GovernorFormer Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman has warned the Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalaye Fubara, of a plot to undermine him after the dissolution of the executive members of the Rivers state chapter of the All progressives Congress (APC).

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Group Demands Reversal of Restraining Order Against Rivers State GovernorA group, Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ), has demanded the reversal of a restraining order by a Federal High Court in Abuja against the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. The group claims that the order reveals interference in the governance of Rivers State.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Governor of Rivers State Signs N800 Billion Appropriation Bill into LawGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totalling N800 billion, a day after a controversial presentation to a limited number of lawmakers in the state assembly. The bill, titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,' was signed by Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Supporters of Ondo Deputy Governor and Governor to Stage Massive ProtestSupporters of the embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and that of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, are set to stage a massive protest in Akure, the Ondo state capital, this week. The deputy governor’s supporters are demanding the immediate resignation of the governor and that he ( Aiyedatiwa be sworn in as the substantive governor.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Court of Appeal dismisses PDP's appeal against Governor Abiodun's reelectionThe Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Ladi Adebutu and PDP against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State. The court affirmed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, upholding Governor Abiodun's declaration as Governor. PDP and Adebutu claim victory based on one justice's decision, but the collective decision of the other two justices outweighs it.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »