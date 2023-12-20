Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum Rejects Tinubu's Directives on Rivers State Crisis

The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum (RELF) has said that the resolutions and subsequent directives issued after Monday’s peace parley on the political crisis in Rivers State at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, cannot override subsisting orders of the Court on the issues. RELF disclosed this in a communique issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night after its emergency meeting in response to President Tinubu’s intervention and directives on the current political crisis in Rivers State.

The communique, which was read by former Governor of Old Rivers State, Chief Rufus Ada-George, stated that the resolutions and directives also contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which the President sworn to uphold. It read in part: “Rising from an emergency meeting of Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum held 19 December, 2023 in response to the intervention and directives of the President, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the current political crisis in Rivers State. “We recall that in our communiqué of 17th and 18th December, 2023, we urged M





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yoruba Elders Call for Tinubu's Intervention Over Insecurity and InflationThe Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE) has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the security situation and worsening inflation in Nigeria, particularly in the southwest region. The group also expressed concern over the high cost of food items and essential commodities, which has made life more difficult for Nigerians. Secretary-General Dr Victor Taiwo highlighted the increasing insecurity challenges in the southwest, including attacks by Fulani herdsmen, abductions, and indiscriminate killings.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Governor and Minister Accuse Each Other in Rivers State CrisisThe Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have accused each other in the recent crisis in the state. The FCT Minister accused the Governor of masterminding the burning of the state's House of Assembly, while the Governor accused the Minister of instigating the impeachment of his loyalists. The crisis was resolved after a quick intervention by the President.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Warning of Plot to Undermine Rivers State GovernorFormer Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman has warned the Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalaye Fubara, of a plot to undermine him after the dissolution of the executive members of the Rivers state chapter of the All progressives Congress (APC).

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Armed Men Allegedly Attack Rivers State Lawmaker's ResidenceSome armed men suspected to be political thugs, accompanied by some police officers on Sunday night allegedly attacked the Port Harcourt residence of a Rivers State lawmaker, Edison Ehie. The attack is described as an assassination attempt on Ehie.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

APC to hand over Rivers state chapter structure to FCT MinisterThe ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to hand over its Rivers state chapter structure to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. This came to light following the resolve of the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led national working committee (NWC) to dissolve the embattled Rivers state Executive Committee at all levels.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Governor of Rivers State Signs N800 Billion Appropriation Bill into LawGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totalling N800 billion, a day after a controversial presentation to a limited number of lawmakers in the state assembly. The bill, titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,' was signed by Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »