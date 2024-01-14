Governor Oyebanji focused on development, not second term

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has said he would not get distracted by underhand political schemings ahead of the 2026 governorship race in the state, describing the idea of a second term as the least of his worries for now. The Governor also said work on the 1.2 kilometres flyover to be constructed between Okeyinmi and Ijigbo roundabouts in Ado Ekiti would commence early in the year to help decongest the business district and give the state capital Ekiti a facelift.

Oyebanji stated these on Saturday at the grand finale of the 2024 Week of Prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in conjunction with the Ekiti State Government, held at Jibowu Hall, Government House, in Ado Ekiti. At the intercessional programme, prayers were offered for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the success of his economic policies and programmes as well as for the security and progress of the country. The Biodun Oyebanji administration was also rededicated to God for guidance and leadershi





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Ekiti State Governor Challenges APC to Project its ManifestoFormer governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, challenges the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to project its manifesto for effective implementation. He insists that the party leadership should provide feedback to President Bola Tinubu based on Nigerians' opinions.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

New Governor Sworn in After Death of Ondo State GovernorMr Aiyedatiwa takes over as the new governor of Ondo State after the death of Mr Akeredolu. He declares a mourning period and vows to continue the previous governor's work.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor Obaseki of Plotting to Install SuccessorDeputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, accuses Governor Godwin Obaseki of plotting to install Asue Ighodalo as his successor and vows to resist him during the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Governor Diri Commends Former Governor Dickson for Not Acting as Political GodfatherGovernor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State praises his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for his support and lack of overbearing behavior. Diri believes their unity has contributed to the peace and development of the state.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former Governor Jonah Jang hails Governor Caleb Mutfwang's victory as a triumph for democracyFormer Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, expresses his joy over the Supreme Court verdict affirming Governor Caleb Mutfwang's election. He calls for the reversal of judgements against PDP members and thanks President Bola Tinubu for not interfering.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Court of Appeal dismisses PDP's appeal against Governor Abiodun's reelectionThe Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Ladi Adebutu and PDP against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State. The court affirmed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, upholding Governor Abiodun's declaration as Governor. PDP and Adebutu claim victory based on one justice's decision, but the collective decision of the other two justices outweighs it.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »