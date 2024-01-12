Former Governor Jonah Jang hails Governor Caleb Mutfwang's victory as a triumph for democracy

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, describes Governor Caleb Mutfwang's victory as a victory for democracy and against anti-democratic forces. He calls for the reversal of judgements that sacked PDP members from the State. Jang thanks President Bola Tinubu for not interfering in the judicial process.





