TETFund to Disburse N683 Billion to Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

TETFund said 90.75 per cent of the sum is budgeted for direct disbursement, 8.94 per cent for some designated special projects, and a stabilisation of 2.27 per cent for the agency to respond to emerging issues.The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is set to disburse N683 billion to Nigerian tertiary institutions following the approval granted by President Bola Tinubu.

The Executive Secretary of the Fund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this during a strategic planning meeting with heads of beneficiary institutions in Abuja on Friday, according to a copy of his speech obtained by this newspaper. Mr Echono stated that 90.75 per cent of the sum is budgeted for direct disbursement and 8.94 per cent for some designated special projects while a stabilisation of 2.27 per cent is allowed to enable the Fund to respond to emerging issues. The executive secretary also presented the allocation letters to the institutions, noting that; “I am pleased to inform you that we have kept our promise to constantly improve our operations and reduce processing tim





