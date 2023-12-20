Former Ekiti State Governor Challenges APC to Project its Manifesto

The former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to be a spectator in policymaking but project its manifesto for effective and efficient implementation by government produced by the party. Fayemi insisted that the party leadership with Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje should be the one telling President Bola Tinubu the feedback from Nigerians and not what he hears in the villa where he is locked.

The former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum stated these in his remarks at the public presentation of the book: “APC and Transition Politics,” written by former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the party, Salihu Lukman in Abuja on Tuesday. He described the author as the conscience of the APC and progressive politics in Nigeria, committed to being the voice in the wilderness that the party must be progressive, and urged leaders at all levels to use the message to begin the rebuilding process of the part





