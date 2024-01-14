Lagos State Government's Inability to Follow Up on Environmental Orderliness

Despite Lagos State government’s attempt at enforcing orderliness in environmental spaces, the inability to follow up in some areas is becoming an albatross to the development plan of a mega city. The Guardian gathered that in the last few weeks, not only has the state government reclaimed swathes of setbacks encroached into during development of residential and corporate buildings, it has also been able to reclaim public spaces colonised and illegally occupied.

But as a resident of Iyana-Iba said, ‘what is worrisome is government’s follow-up’: “It has not been consistent, as most times, these places are left unattended to, thus, creating room for the illegal occupants to come back.” Spots reclaimed these past weeks include under bridges, open spaces, setbacks and ramps that were used for all manner of activities including commercial and residential purpose





