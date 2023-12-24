Governor Dapo Abiodun's Eventful Year in Nigeria's Gateway State

To all intents and purposes, 2023 has been an eventful year in Nigeria’s Gateway State. It is a year that will be remembered by Governor Dapo Abiodun for a very long time. It has been a year of political calculations and decisions, the year of a make-or-mar second term poll that proved to be tension-laden. At the beginning of the year, the governor was seen crisscrossing all the local government areas in the state, campaigning vigorously for re-election.

Having discovered so many adversaries that never wanted him to come back to Oke Mosan, including his immediate predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who with his multiple machinations vowed that he (Abiodun) would be upstaged, and naysayers within his own political structure, including another former governor, Gbenga Daniel, together with other members of the APC who were neither here nor there, he knew that the battle would be fierce and deployed the power of resilience, confident that his achievements would speak for him. The naysayers had their say, but the Governor did not allow their qualms to deter hi





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court of Appeal dismisses PDP's appeal against Governor Abiodun's reelectionThe Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Ladi Adebutu and PDP against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State. The court affirmed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, upholding Governor Abiodun's declaration as Governor. PDP and Adebutu claim victory based on one justice's decision, but the collective decision of the other two justices outweighs it.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Ogun State Governor Advocates for Diversification of Nigeria's EconomyOgun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, emphasizes the importance of shifting attention from oil to the non-oil sector in order to sustain Nigeria's economy. He suggests diversifying into mineral resources, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and technology as alternative sources of revenue. Hi headtopics.com webmaster, Thanks for the valuable information!

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Edo State Governor aims to make state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hubThe Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration's focus is to make the state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hub. He made this announcement during a panel session at the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) 2.0, held in Benin City. The governor emphasized the government's role in supporting the film industry and stimulating its growth in the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria's Gateway State presents N703.03b budget proposal for 2024The governor of Nigeria's Gateway State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has presented a budget proposal of N703.03b for 2024. The budget, titled 'Budget of Sustained Growth and Development', includes N287.37b for recurrent expenditures and N415.66b for capital expenditures. Education and health sectors receive 16% and 12% of the budget respectively.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Former Governor Dickson Applauded for Managing Transitions in BayelsaNigerians praise former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for his maturity and leadership in managing transitions in Bayelsa State, setting an example for other governors. His non-interference in the state's affairs makes Governor Douye Diri the freest governor in Nigeria. Dickson's endorsement of Diri prevented decamping and influenced the outcome of the governorship election.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Governor of Rivers State Signs N800 Billion Appropriation Bill into LawGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totalling N800 billion, a day after a controversial presentation to a limited number of lawmakers in the state assembly. The bill, titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,' was signed by Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »