SERAP Files Lawsuit Against NNPC Over Failure to Disclose Oil Revenues

SERAP has filed a lawsuit against NNPC seeking disclosure of oil revenues remitted to the public treasury. Former CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi, accused NNPC of not remitting enough foreign exchange despite fuel subsidy removal.





SERAP Urges Senate President to Reject N15bn Residence Plan for Vice PresidentSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President to reject the plan to spend N15 billion on a residence for the Vice President. SERAP also urges the Senate to reject other proposed wasteful spending in the 2023 supplementary budget and the 2024 budget.

Former Senator Appeals to President Tinubu to Reverse NNPC Board AppointmentFormer senator Ifeanyi Ararume has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rescind his appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPC. Mr Ararume bases his demand on a court judgement he obtained in April this year.

Nigeria Receives Relief from P&ID LawsuitNigeria successfully overturns a $6.6 billion verdict in a lawsuit filed by P&ID, a UK-based company, for a gas plant contract. The court ruled that P&ID obtained the contract through bribery.

How states, LGAs shared N8.8trn in 24 months — NEITINEITI explains how states and LGAs shared N8.8 trillion in 24 months, while seeking a probe into NNPC deductions. The report also highlights the percentage of domestic and export crude sales during the period.

ECOWAS Court Rules Nigerian Press Council Act Violates Freedom of ExpressionThe ECOWAS Court of Justice has ruled that some sections of the Nigerian Press Council Act of 1992 violate citizens' rights and must be amended. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by two Nigerian journalists.

Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria Yet to Commence Operations Despite ClaimsContrary to information by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has commenced operations, sources close to the rehabilitation project toldThe PHRC is capable of producing 60,000bpd (at full capacity), which, if refined, could yield about 10.1m litres of petrol or roughly one-third of Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption. The four state-owned decrepit refineries with a combined 450,000 barrels per day, 110,000 barrels Kaduna plant in the north and three units in the oil-rich Niger Delta, including the 125,000 barrels Warri refinery, have been shut for years. The four local refineries in Nigeria, including Port Harcourt, had stopped operations in 2019, causing problems in the country’s fuel supply. In August, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, visited the PHRC and announced that it would start working again by the end of the year. The federal government had in 2021 approved the sum of $1.5 billion to fix the Port Harcourt refinery

