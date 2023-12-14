Governor of Rivers State Signs N800 Billion Appropriation Bill into Law

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totalling N800 billion, a day after a controversial presentation to a limited number of lawmakers in the state assembly. The bill, titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,' was signed by Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The signing ceremony took place in the Governor's Office conference room and was witnessed by several dignitaries, including Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu, members of the State Executive Council, former and current lawmakers supporting the Governor, and various Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen from Local Government Areas. During the signing, Governor Fubara emphasized his administration's commitment to implementing the N800 billion budget, with a major focus on infrastructure development. He highlighted the necessity of addressing socio-economic needs by investing in vital projects like the second phase of the Trans-Kalabari road





