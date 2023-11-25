Governor and Minister Accuse Each Other in Rivers State Crisis

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his immediate predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reared its head yesterday as the FCT Minister accused his estranged protégé of masterminding the burning of a section of the state’s House of Assembly. Crisis had erupted in the state late last month when the House of Assembly impeached its Majority Leader Hon.

Edison Ehie believed to be the governor’s loyalist while the governor in turn sacked his chief of Staff believed to be a loyalist of Wike. The crisis had peaked with the burning of a part of the House of Assembly on October 29; a move believed to have been made to prevent the lawmakers from sitting amid speculations of a move by the assembly to impeach Governor Fubara. A quick intervention by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ensured that the crisis was nipped in the bud as both Wike and Fubara announced a ceasefire and the two parties appeared to have buried the hatchet.Receiving a military delegation led by Gen





