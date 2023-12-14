Nigeria's Tertiary Institutions No Longer Need Waivers to Fill Vacancies

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has announced that the federal government-owned tertiary institutions- universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics, will no longer need to obtain waivers from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to fill vacancies in their institutions.

Mr Mamman, a professor, made this disclosure on Thursday in Lagos while addressing the delegates at the 67th National Council on Education Meeting hosted by the Lagos State Government. The new development is coming less than 24 hours after the announcement of the removal of the tertiary institutions from theThe minister thanked President Bola Tinubu for granting the requests, noting that the autonomy of the nation’s university system must be jealously guarde





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Government Exempts Tertiary Institutions from Using IPPIS for Staff PaymentsThe federal government has approved the exemption of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions from using the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for staff payments. The institutions will now handle staff remunerations independently rather than through the centralised IPPIS platform.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Advancements in Higher Education Sector in NigeriaThe advent of private tertiary institutions has brought significant advancements in the higher education sector in Nigeria, making it globally competitive and dynamic.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

ECOWAS Institutions Perform Well Despite Challenges, Says President TourayPresident of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, presents the Annual Report on the State of the Community to the ECOWAS Parliament, highlighting the achievements and challenges faced by the region in 2023.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria and Germany Sign Agreements on Gas Supply and Renewable Energy ProjectsThe economic partnership between Nigeria and Germany expands as agreements are signed on gas supply and renewable energy projects. President Bola Tinubu highlights Nigeria's potential to attract foreign direct investments. Riverside LNG and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG sign the gas export partnership, while Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group cooperate on renewable energy.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria and Germany Sign MoUs on Gas Supply and Renewable Energy ProjectsPresident Bola Tinubu, who witnessed the signing ceremonies, assured German businesses that with Nigeria’s stable political landscape, foreign investments into the country are secure. The two countries signed the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany and another for $500 million worth of renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Dubai Chambers opens representative office in Lagos to enhance cross-border partnershipMohammad Lootah, the president and chief executive officer of Dubai Chambers, announces the opening of a representative office in Lagos, Nigeria, to strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and Dubai.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »