Nigeria's Gateway State presents N703.03b budget proposal for 2024

Watchers of developments in Nigeria's Gateway State would not have been surprised as the key deliverables itemized by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, when he laid the N703.03b n 2024 budget proposal for before the state House of Assembly last week. A breakdown of the 'Budget of Sustained Growth and Development' shows that it has N287.37 bn and N415.66 as recurrent and capital expenditures, respectively. The specifics: N95.05 bn will take care of personnel costs, N27.

35 bn is projected as consolidated revenue, while N59.09 bn will cover public debt charges. With N105.88 bn for overhead cost and N415.66 bn for capital expenditure, the appropriation bill projects a lofty16 per cent (N109.219 bn) for education and 12 per cent (N81.185 bn) for health. The sum of N28.886 billion (4 per cent) will go into housing and community development, with N14.218 billion (2 per cent) for agriculture and industry, while N209.122 bn (30 per cent) is allocated to infrastructure. Others are N22.872 bn (3 per cent) for recreation and culture, N28





