Nigeria Cannot Rely on Borrowing to Fund 2024 Budget, Says Minister

Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, stated that Nigeria cannot rely on borrowing to fund the 2024 budget. He emphasized the need for the nation to generate adequate revenues and reduce its high deficit financing. Edun made these remarks during a session with the joint Senate Committee in Abuja.

THENATİONNEWS: Nigeria's Minister of Transportation outlines plans for maritime sector developmentThe Minister of Transportation in Nigeria , Oyetola, has announced plans to transform the Marine and Blue Economy sector into a significant contributor to the nation's economy. The ministry aims to redefine the sector for sustainable national socio-economic growth and development through strategic development and policies such as online clearing and National Single Window.

THENATİONNEWS: Nigeria's Minister of Finance emphasizes the importance of economic reformsThe Nation Newspaper ThursdayHeadlins 16th November, 2023 1. Reforms come with pains but inevitable, says Fed Govt - 2. Senate moves to create federal data bank - 3. Labour calls off strike after talks with NSA, ministers - 4. Saudi Govt: 177 Nigeria ns came with irregular visas -

THECABLENG: Nigerian investors in diaspora crucial for transforming mining sector, says ministerDele Alake, the minister of solid minerals development, says transforming the mining sector requires the involvement of Nigeria n investors in the diaspora. Alake said Nigeria n investors abroad are essential partners in unlocking the financing and technical capacity needed to transform the mining sector.

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Minister's Proposal to Train Three Million Nigerians ApplaudedAminu Maida has applauded the proposal by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy , Mr Bosun Tijani, to enlist and train three million Nigeria ns over a period of four years, which will make the country an exporter of digital skills.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Controversy over the Eligibility of a Southern-Christian as FCT MinisterA discussion on the eligibility of a Southern-Christian to be the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and the unsuitability of Nyesom Wike for the position.

