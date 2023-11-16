HEAD TOPICS

Controversy over the Eligibility of a Southern-Christian as FCT Minister

A discussion on the eligibility of a Southern-Christian to be the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and the unsuitability of Nyesom Wike for the position.

LET me say this unequivocally. A Southern-Christian is perfectly eligible to be Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Without a shadow of a doubt, a Christian from Southern Nigeria is as much qualified as a Muslim from Northern Nigeria to administer the FCT. So, this intervention is not an endorsement of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s recent diatribe against a Southern-Christian Minister of Abuja.

However, while a Southern-Christian is eligible to be FCT Minister, that Southern-Christian, just like any Northern-Muslim, must be a fit and proper person. I submit that Nyesom Wike, the rumbustious and self-regarding former governor of Rivers State, is not a fit and proper person to be FCT Minister. Why? Well, Abuja belongs to all Nigerians; it’s a symbol of national unity, of common nationality. Therefore, it insults the sensibility of Nigeria and the intelligence of Nigerians to appoint someone reputed for using political office for self-aggrandisement and private benefits as FCT Minister. Truth is, Wike epitomises the worst in any politicia

