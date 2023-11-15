Nigeria's Minister of Transportation outlines plans for maritime sector development

He said the goal would be achieved through strategic development within the maritime sector. The minister also spoke of a four-year plan to transform the Marine and Blue Economy sector into a significant contributor to the nation’s economy, to compete with the oil and gas sector in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution.

Oyetola, who dropped the hints yesterday at the 2023 Investment Summit and Expo in Abuja, said his ministry has a goal to redefine the marine and blue economy sector for sustainable national socio-economic growth and development. Represented by his technical aide, Prof. Busayo Fakinlede, the minister said efforts were ongoing on the expansion and optimisation of the ports, infrastructure refurbishment, deep-sea ports development and the streamlining of operations through policies, like online clearing and National Single Window. According to him, the newly created ministry had mapped out workable strategies in formulating a comprehensive policy and roadmap to harness Nigeria’s maritime and ocean resources for sustainable economic growth and developmen

