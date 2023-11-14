Nigerian investors in diaspora crucial for transforming mining sector, says minister

Dele Alake, the minister of solid minerals development, says transforming the mining sector requires the involvement of Nigerian investors in the diaspora. Alake said Nigerian investors abroad are essential partners in unlocking the financing and technical capacity needed to transform the mining sector. The minister said this on Monday at a meeting with the diasporan investors led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Alake said in view of dwindling oil revenue amid global transitions to clean energy, the shift in focus to the solid minerals sector is pivotal to the economic survival of Nigeria. According to Alake, other sectors of the economy were neglected due to the free flow of oil revenue, causing Nigeria to descend from a producing nation to a consumer country. He said Nigeria is suffering the consequences of desecrating social values caused by the free flow of money. "Two very fundamental reasons have led us to shift attention away from oil into the mining sector. First is economic surviva

