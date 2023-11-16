South African Reality TV Star Claims Nigerian Women are Overly Focused on Money

In the recent episode of the Frankly Speaking podcast, South African reality TV star Malibongwe Gumede shared her views on Nigerian women and relationships, claiming they are overly focused on money. According to Gumede, South African women are more genuine in relationships, emphasizing that financial status doesn’t dictate their romantic choices.

Speaking alongside Nollywood actor Nedu on the “Bae Beyond Borders” star, Gumede expressed, “We South African women, if we like a guy, let’s say a Nigerian guy, we will not hide our feelings. You don’t even have to start spending money before I can do anything with you. If I like you, I like you. It’s genuine

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATİONNEWS: Oando secures $800 million loan agreement for acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil CompanyOando has secured a $800 million loan agreement with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to facilitate the indigenous energy group’s acquisition of the entire share capital of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC). The loan agreement was signed at the on-going Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) in Cairo, Egypt.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: UBN to Delist Shares from Nigerian Stock MarketUBN, one of the oldest listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange, is finalising arrangements to delist its shares from the stock market, reducing the market's capitalisation by N224.23 billion.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigerian Labour Congress Shuts Down National Assembly in ProtestThe Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the National Assembly in Abuja, following a nationwide industrial action against the attack on its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero. The strike recorded mixed compliance across the states, with some states fully shut down and others partially complying. The two unions in public universities also disagreed over the strike.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress affiliates in Lagos State go on indefinite strikeAffiliates of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Lagos State comply with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THECABLENG: Nigerian investors in diaspora crucial for transforming mining sector, says ministerDele Alake, the minister of solid minerals development, says transforming the mining sector requires the involvement of Nigerian investors in the diaspora. Alake said Nigerian investors abroad are essential partners in unlocking the financing and technical capacity needed to transform the mining sector.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Nigerian Journalist Selected to Cover International Conference on Public Health in AfricaA Nigerian journalist, Nike Adebowale-Tambe, has been chosen along with 39 other journalists to cover the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. Mrs Tambe will also participate in a six-month fellowship programme as part of the selection.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »