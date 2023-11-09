Nigerian Bar Association Calls for Applications for Industrial Court Bench

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in a statement on Monday, asked its members from Borno State to apply for the opening on the industrial court bench. The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has declared an opening on its bench, calling on eligible candidates from Borno State to apply for the position.

Appointment to the bench of federal courts like the industrial court is based on a quota system that is in place to ensure equal representation of various states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The court, which has its divisions spread across the country, has the exclusive jurisdiction to adjudicate on employee-employer disputes in Nigeria. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in a statement on Monday, called on its members from the state to apply for the opening in the court. The National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal, said in a statement that the call for application from eligible candidates from Borno State, followed the information provided by the president of the court, Benedict Kanyip





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boko Haram commander, Bulama Bukat, surrenders to Nigerian soldiers in BornoA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Just in: Appeal Court affirms Lawan as senator of Borno CentralThe Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Thursday affirmed Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election for the Borno Central senatorial seat.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Borno: Appeal Court declines to sack PDP Reps member, BalamiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Borno: Appeal Court declines to sack PDP Reps member, BalamiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

A'Court Affirms Borno Lawmaker's Election, Says Tribunal Lacks Jurisdiction Over Pre-electionThe Court of Appeal has a precedence on Friday, following its ruling declining the petition to sack the Member of the House of Representatives representing

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

A'Court Affirms Borno Lawmaker's Election, Says Tribunal Lacks Jurisdiction Over Pre-electionThe Court of Appeal has a precedence on Friday, following its ruling declining the petition to sack the Member of the House of Representatives representing

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »